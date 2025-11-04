Kingstown Port advances renewable energy with on-site Solar power generation system

The new Kingstown Port has been described as a Climate Smart Flagship for the Eastern Caribbean.

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne made this statement during the recent official opening of the new Kingstown Port dubbed “’Modern Gateway to the World”.

Minister Browne said the new port is built to endure the effects of Climate Change and severe weather conditions.

She said the port will also be generating much of its own electricity with its own solar system, thus advancing the country’s renewable energy agenda.

