The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) is appealing to Vincentians to support the activities which will be taking place throughout November in observance of Tourism Month 2025.

This appeal was made by President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA), Isola Giddings during the Talk Yuh Talk programme on NBC Radio.

Giddings said supporting the Tourism Month activities can serve as a learning experience for many Vincentians who might not be aware of some sites and their historical value.

Giddings said it is important that Vincentians support the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders as Tourism is everyone’s responsibility and it takes an all hands on deck approach, for the industry to be successful.

The activities are being held under the local tourism awareness slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it, Embrace it”.

