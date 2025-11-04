The vital role of technology in transforming agriculture and improving rural livelihoods, has been underscored.

This, from Local Correspondent for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Colleen Phillips. She was speaking at a recent World Food Day event.

Dr. Phillips highlighted the FAO’s Digital Villages Initiative, which aims to equip farmers worldwide with digital tools, expand access to ecommerce, and bridge the digital divide.

She noted that these and other innovations are most effective when deployed efficiently and applied consistently across farming communities.

Dr. Phillips added that the FAO advances this vision through its “Four Betters”: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, to help rural communities build dignity, resilience, and opportunity.

