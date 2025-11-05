Argyle International Airport set for major expansion to boost capacity

The Argyle International Airport is poised for a significant expansion with the aim of enhancing its capacity.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced plans for the expansion while speaking on radio recently.

The Prime Minister said this is being done as St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving towards a first world nation status.

The Argyle International Airport was opened in February 2017 and has become a vital business center and catalyst for economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

