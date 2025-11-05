Food science Lab established at SVG Community College

A new 2.8 million EC dollar Food Science Laboratory has been established at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) to strengthen agricultural education, research, and entrepreneurship.

According to a News release, Funded by the European Union under the Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) programme, the facility is part of national efforts to modernize the agri-food sector and create new opportunities for youth and small agribusinesses.

Ambassador of the European Union to Barbados and Ambassador Designate to the Eastern Caribbean States, Her Excellency Fiona Ramsey, recently toured the newly constructed Food Science Laboratory on October 28, 2025.

Ambassador Ramsey said the investment will “help the next generation turn potential into opportunity—driving growth and innovation in the food sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond.”

The University of Guelph (Canada) is providing technical support, including teacher training and lab equipment, to ensure the lab’s full operationalization.

