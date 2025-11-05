ECCB to host 27th Sir Arthur Lewis Lecture tonight

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will host its 27th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture tonight.

Dr. Kristin Surak, a globally recognized authority on citizenship by investment (CBI/CIP), will deliver this year’s lecture under the theme: “Development by Design: Leveraging Citizenship for Economic Resilience in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).”

Dr. Kristin Surak is Associate Professor of Political Sociology at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Her research on global mobility, nationalism, and Japanese politics has been translated into over a dozen languages.

The lecture will be held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Campus from six this evening and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

