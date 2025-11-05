Code of Ethics signed to enhance transparency and integrity in general elections

In an effort to enhance transparency and integrity in the electoral process, the Election Code of Ethics was signed yesterday, in preparation for the November 27 General Elections.

The Election Code of Ethics outlines key principles for candidates, parties, and supporters to follow throughout the election period, emphasizing respect, non-violence, and adherence to electoral laws.

Coordinator of the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism, Godfrey Samuel said there are minor adjustments to the Code of Ethics

Samuel said monitors will be deployed at all political meetings leading up to the elections later this month.

Representatives of the two major political parties Augustine Ferdinand from the Unity Labour Party and Daniel Cummings from the New Democratic Party signed the Election Code of Conduct at the Methodist Church Hall yesterday.

The event was organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council.

