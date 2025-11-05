A Tourism Choral Speaking Competition is being held today as part of activities to observe Tourism Month.

The activities are being coordinated by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association

President of the Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddings said on NBC Radio yesterday that the activities are aimed at celebrating and showcasing the country’s rich heritage and culture.

She underscored the importance of continued collaboration with stakeholders in promoting the destination, as there has been an upward trend in the tourism sector.

Giddings said she would like to see improvements in the customer service offered to the public.

The activities are being held under the local tourism awareness slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it, Embrace it”.

