The Forestry Department has announced an extension of the Wildlife Hunting season to January 31, 2026

The announcement was made by Forestry Supervisor with responsibility for Law and Compliance, Bradford Latham, during the Police on the Beat Programme on Monday night.

Latham listed the types of animals that are eligible for hunting.

The Police on the Beat Programme focused on the topic “In the Bush – Understanding Hunting Laws and Conservation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related