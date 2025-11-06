Obituaries MS URSULA WILKINS Z Jack November 6, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MS URSULA WILKINS of Arnos Vale died on Monday November 13th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Monday November 10th at the St. George’s Cathedral. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 amLike this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Local Chamber of Industry and Commerce Council Member urges citizens to focus on education Related Stories Obituaries MS CHELSEA ODINGA CAESAR Z Jack November 5, 2025 Obituaries MR THOMAS AUGUSTUS DORSETTE Z Jack November 5, 2025 Obituaries MRS ANTONETTE MONIQUE CULZAC HAMILTON Z Jack November 5, 2025