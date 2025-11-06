Local Chamber of Industry and Commerce Council Member urges citizens to focus on education

Council Member of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Dennis Gaymes, has called on Vincentians to place greater emphasis on education and personal development, urging citizens to “educate themselves and each other” in order to contribute more meaningfully to national progress.

He was speaking at the recent launch and signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between DeVry University and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, aimed at expanding access to higher education through the Bridge to Brilliance Initiative.

Under the initiative, participants will receive a 50 percent tuition discount from the start of their program, waived application fees, and flexible payment options, making tertiary education more accessible to professionals and students across the country.

Gaymes described the partnership as an important step toward strengthening human capital and supporting the nation’s economic transformation.

He encouraged Vincentians, particularly young professionals, to get involved with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and to take advantage of opportunities offered through the Bridge to Brilliance initiative.

