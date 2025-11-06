RSVGPF launches investigation into fatal Campden Park house fire

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire that occurred in the community of Mahaut, Campden Park, on Monday night.

According to preliminary reports, police received information about a house fire in the area at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a flat concrete structure engulfed in flames.

The RSVGPF Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze and a subsequent search of the premises revealed the body of 72 year old Kelvin Murray of Mahaut. The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

