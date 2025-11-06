Lowmans Leeward Anglican crowned champions of Tourism Month Choral Speaking Competition

The Lowmans Leeward Anglican School captured first place in this year’s Primary Schools’ Tourism Choral Speaking Competition, hosted as part of the month-long celebrations for Tourism Month 2025 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Second place went to the Diamond Government School, while Park Hill Government School secured the third position.

Special awards were also presented, with the Most Outstanding Student awarded to

Jaden Tousaint of the Lowmans Leeward Anglican, and Most Expressive Student: Ocean Roban of the Diamond Government. The Best Written Choral Speech went to the Park Hill Government School.

The Ministry described the competition as an “incredible showcase of talent and teamwork,”

The annual choral speaking competition is organized by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA).

It forms part of a series of activities celebrating Tourism Month under the local slogan, “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it,

Embrace it.”

