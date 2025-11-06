SVGPCCU Temporarily closes Kingstown Branch after fire

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Cooperative Credit Union (SVGPCCU) has temporarily closed its Kingstown branch after a fire occurred on the floor below its office last night.

In an official statement posted to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s Facebook page, the Credit Union said the resultant smoke rendered the environment unsafe for operations, prompting management to take immediate precautionary measures to safeguard staff and members.

The SVGPCCU has confirmed that the branch will remain closed today, Thursday, November 6, while safety evaluations and ventilation procedures are carried out. The institution further noted that the closure may extend beyond today, depending on the findings of the building’s assessment.

No injuries were reported, and there has been no indication of major damage to the Credit Union’s facilities. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing.

