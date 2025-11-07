Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Indonesia to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Fikry Cassidy, presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this week.

During a formal ceremony held at Government House on Wednesday, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Cassidy and reaffirmed the cordial and enduring relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia.

She expressed confidence that the ties between both nations will continue to strengthen through enhanced cooperation and mutual understanding.

As part of his official engagements, Ambassador Cassidy paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson and visited the University of the West Indies Global Campus, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Stephenson conveyed the Government’s appreciation for Indonesia’s continued partnership and reiterated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to further collaboration in areas of shared interest, including education, trade, and sustainable development.

The Republic of Indonesia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1993.

