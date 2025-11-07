St. Vincent and the Grenadines can boast of transformative achievement across all sectors over the past two decades.

Speaking on Radio this week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other sectors.

The Prime Minister spoke about some of his biggest accomplishments, since elected to office.

The Prime Minister said his biggest disappointment is that he was unable to persuade the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to vote for the constitutional reform package.

