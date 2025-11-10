Point Village residents to receive title deeds for lands soon

Residents in the village of Point will soon have title deeds for the lands which they occupy.

Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel made this statement during a recent ceremony which was held to distribute title deeds to more than eighty residents of North Windward.

Daniel said following the volcanic eruptions of 1971 the lands in Owia and Point which previously formed an estate were sold out and he has asked the Chief Surveyor to commence the process to ensure that the residents of this community own their lands.

Daniel said during the Government’s next term of office, titles will be sought to ensure that the people in Owia who occupy lands south of the Fisheries Complex, own them.

