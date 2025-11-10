Remembrance Sunday Observed with parade at Cenotaph in Kingstown

Remembrance Day 2025 was observed yesterday with a parade at the Cenotaph in Kingstown.

During yesterday’s ceremony, diplomats, senior government officials, uniformed police and military personnel, veterans and representatives of religious and civic organizations gathered at the Cenotaph.

The ceremony honored the men and women who served in past conflicts and reaffirmed national commitment to remembering their sacrifice.

The event featured a formal march-past by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and other uniformed groups, wreath-laying by government and diplomatic representatives, and ecumenical prayers offered by local clergy members.

Veterans and youth contingents also participated, ensuring a cross-section of society was represented as the nation paused to reflect on its historical legacy and the ideals of service, unity and peace.

The event concluded with a traditional march-past providing attendees a chance to honour those who gave their lives in service to the country

Like this: Like Loading...

Related