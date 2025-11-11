Judging Commences in the National Science and Technology Fair

Judging in the National Science and Technology Fair is being done today at the Methodist Church Hall.

Projects done by Primary School students will be evaluated based on creativity, scientific reasoning and practical application.

Education Officer with responsibility for Science in the Ministry of Education, Juanita Hunte-King says she is excited to see the creativity of the students.

Hunte-King says the fair seeks to encourage students to explore scientific concepts and apply them to real world challenges.

Bridging Science and Society is the theme of this year’s Science and Technology Fair.

