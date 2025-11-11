Teachers Solidary Week commences with church service

Teachers Solidarity Week is being observed here under the theme Celebrating fifty years of Courage, dedication and pride in the struggles of 1975”

The activities, being spearheaded by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union, began on Sunday with a Church Service at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Other activities include a North Central Windward Branch visit today; an Annual General Meeting tomorrow at the Kingstown Preparatory school and the President’s Awards and Cocktails.

President of the Teachers Union, Oswald Robinson says one of the highlights of the week will be the Teachers Solidarity March and Rally.

