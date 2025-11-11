Over 1,000 Vincentians have already taken advantage of Special Voter Registration period
Just over one thousand persons have already made use of the Special Voter Registration period.
Supervisor of Elections, Dora James says this period is to allow citizens who are eligible to vote to get registered.
James is urging eligible voters to visit all registration centres to participate in this process which ends on Thursday.
The Special Registration period started on October 30 and ends on November 13, 2025.