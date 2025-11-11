St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join in observing World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertensive Association is hosting several activities to commemorate the day.

Representative of the Association, Kemisha Charles says the aim is to raise awareness about diabetes and its impacts on health.

Charles says a March and Rally will be held on Friday to observe World Diabetes Day and she’s encouraging the public to attend.

