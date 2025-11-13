Ministry of National Mobilization launches M.O.V.E. Programme to to assist vulnerable citizens
The Ministry of National Mobilization has launched a free transportation programme, called the Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service (MOVE).
The MOVE programme aims to provide safe, dignified and cost-free transportation for persons with disabilities and elderly individuals facing mobility or accessibility barriers, as well as those with health challenges.
Speaking at the launch, Minister of National Mobilization, Keisal Peters underscored the need for a national transport service to assist the vulnerable population.
