Special Voter Registration period comes to an end in preparation for November 27th polls

Today is the final day for the Special Registration Period as Vincentians prepare to vote in general elections on November 27.

Supervisor of Elections, Dora James is urging citizens to make use of this special registration period, which provides an essential opportunity for citizens to update their voter status.

James said following this period, the next step is to present the final voters list.

The Electoral Office has announced that final registration has been extended from 2:00pm to 6:00pm to facilitate all registrations.

