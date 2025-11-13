Today is Public Exhibition Day at VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair

Today is Public Exhibition day at the VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair, taking place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The fair, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association is taking place at the Methodist church Hall under the theme ‘Bridging Science and Society.’

Education Officer for Science and Technology, Juanita Hunte King says the public will have the opportunity to view the projects of over three hundred participants.

The closing and awards ceremony of the Science and Technology takes place tomorrow at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

