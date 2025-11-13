Calder SDA Church to host 17th Annual Possibility program this Saturday

Calder Seventh-day Adventist Church will be hosting its 17th annual “Possibility Program” this Saturday as part of Disability Awareness Month, giving persons with disabilities an opportunity to participate in worship and community activities.

The program, run by the church’s Possibility Department under Beulah Mapp Samuel, brings together various organizations to worship, receive care packages, and highlight how persons with disabilities can make meaningful contributions, reflecting examples of impactful individuals with disabilities throughout history.

Mapp Samuel added that additional activities are planned throughout the month to support and celebrate persons with disabilities within the community.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related