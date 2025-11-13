The ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) is considering filing election petitions against opposition candidates Dr. Godwin Friday and Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble.

This was among several issues raised by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the ULP intends to challenge the two candidates with election petitions in court, if they are successful at the polls.

Some voters in the constituencies of Northern Grenadines have objected to the nominations of their respective candidates to contest the upcoming general elections.

They state that both Friday and Bramble have dual citizenship, a breach of section 26 of the Constitution.

