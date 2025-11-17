Government signs agreement to reconstruct Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yatch Club

An agreement was signed this morning for the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club, which were severely damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The agreement was signed at Cabinet Room by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a representative from Palm Islands Resorts, Zachary Bayman.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the Investment agreement amounts to 100-million US dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says this project will contribute significantly to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Representative for Palm Islands Resorts Limited, Zachary Bayman says he is pleased to be associated with this project, and is anxiously awaiting its completion.

