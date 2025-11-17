National Mobilization Ministry aiming to enhance mobility and accessibility for differently abled through M.O.V.E. Initiative
The Ministry of National Mobilization is continuing to implement programs aimed at enhancing mobility and accessibility to persons with disabilities.
The latest initiative is the launch of Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service or MOVE programme.
Portfolio Minister, Keisal Peters said the new programme marks a significant milestone in the lives of persons with disabilities.
