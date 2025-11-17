The ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) launched its election manifesto for the November 27th general elections, last night, at a Rally in Colonarie.

The manifesto outlines the party’s vision, core policies, and commitments to the electorate over the next term.

Prime Minister and Party Leader of the ULP Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the 107 page document covers a wide range of areas.

Dr. Gonsalves outlined some of the key highlights in the manifesto.

Several other addresses were made by Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves; Agriculture Minister, Saboto Caesar and Tourism Minister, Carlos James.

