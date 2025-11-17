The VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair came to a grand climax on Friday at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The Fair was coordinated by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Science Teachers Association.

Delivering remarks at the closing ceremony, Education Officer for Science and Technology, Juanita Hunte King said the fair achieved all of its objectives.

Meanwhile … Communications Officer at St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC), Bria King said she is impressed with the projects presented by the students in the Fair.

Participants representing primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions took part in the Science and Technology Fair.

