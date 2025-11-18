Chief Nutritionist encourages Vincentians living with diabetes and hypertension to change lifestyle

“Your food determines your future.”

That’s the reminder from Chief Nutritionist Nicole France, who says persons living with diabetes and hypertension need a major shift in mentality.

This country recently joined with global counterparts on November 14, in celebrating the World Health Organizations WHO’s World Diabetes Day under the theme “Diabetes across life stages,” which sought to recognize that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care, supportive environments and policies that promote health, dignity and self-management.

France told NBC News that people living with diabetes and hypertension must rethink their approach to food, noting that what they eat directly shapes their health and quality of life.

