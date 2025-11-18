SVG joins global push to eliminate cervical cancer

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially joined countries across the globe in the push to eliminate cervical cancer, as the world marked World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action yesterday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 17, the Ministry of Health described the move as a historic step for the nation, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of mothers, sisters, daughters and women across SVG.

Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the cervix begin to grow uncontrollably, and almost all cases are linked to persistent infection with high-risk types of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Health officials stressed that the disease is highly preventable and treatable when detected early through screening, a message they hope will drive greater awareness, early testing, and long-term protection for women throughout the country.

