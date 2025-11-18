Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves confirms Sandals paid more than US$31 million for Beaches Resort Development.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the more than fifty acres of land for the Beaches Resort Development has been sold to Sandals for forty-one million dollars.

He made this statement during a ceremony which was held last week, for the Grand Opening of the Garifuna C.I.P Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

Prime Minister Gonsalves shut down suggestions that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is giving lands to Sandals for free, for the construction of the Beaches Resort at Peters Hope/Mt Wynne.

He noted that Sandals has already paid more than thirty million dollars of the total cost for the land.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related