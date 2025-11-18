Local contractors and workers to benefit from the reconstruction of the Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club, will bring significant benefits to Vincentians at all stages of the project.

He made this statement during yesterday’s signing ceremony for the Investment agreement for the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club, which were severely damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The project amounts to 100-million US dollars and the agreement was signed at Cabinet Room by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a representative from Palm Islands Resorts, Zachary Bayman.

The Prime Minister said in the agreement there are arrangements for Vincentians to be given priority for the resort to purchase fresh produce from local fisher folk and farmers along with other products, thus increasing employment and improving Vincentian livelihoods.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the resort is also expected to give priority to provide employment to local contractors for the work scheduled to be carried out for its rebuilding.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related