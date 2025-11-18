Local Red Cross provides training to multiple communities across SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society (SVGRC) says several communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines — Mayreau, Canouan, Union Island, Edinboro and Calliaqua — now have newly trained and fully equipped Community Disaster Response Teams (CDRT), marking a significant expansion of the country’s frontline disaster readiness.

According to a news release the initiative led by the SVGRC, forms part of a wider effort to strengthen community-based disaster risk management and ensure that residents are both informed about local hazards and equipped to respond in emergencies.

Participants completed intensive training in first aid, search and rescue, fire safety, evacuation procedures, and disaster risk reduction. With their certification now complete, the teams are positioned to act as first responders during crises, providing immediate support and linking affected communities with national emergency services.

During the handover ceremony, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross President Alston Anderson commended the volunteers for their commitment. He added that this initiative empowers communities to take proactive steps in disaster preparedness. He further noted that by equipping the CDRT with both knowledge and tools, the organization is ensuring that lives and property can be protected more effectively during emergencies.

Teams received a suite of essential response equipment — including water boots, first aid kits, shovels, protective gear, rescue tools and communication devices — enabling them to mobilize quickly in disaster situations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related