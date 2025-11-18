Pediatric Registrar says babies born prematurely are now benefiting from greater stakeholder coordination

Registrar in the Department of Pediatrics at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Joy Walters said babies born prematurely in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are seeing stronger outcomes, thanks to new clinical measures and tighter collaboration across hospital departments.

Speaking on radio in observance of World Prematurity Day, Dr. Walters said premature infants have been “making significant strides,” crediting improved coordination between the laboratory, the Intensive Care Unit and pediatric teams.

Dr. Walters said she is encouraged by the progress, noting that recent interventions are giving vulnerable newborns “a stronger, healthier start.”

