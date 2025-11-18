US based Vincentian launches initiative to assist less fortunate in SVG

Many people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon be able to access assistance of clothing, mentorship and other needs thanks to a Vincentian living in the United States. He’s trying to use his influence and connections overseas to assist in the further development of his homeland.

T’Ziah Wood Smith who is based in the United States has joined forces locally with President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA), Isola Giddings to form The Bridge Initiative.

Wood Smith said through the Bridge Initiative they are working with American Celebrities, Fashion Shows and Department Stores to assist local charities and other organizations with new designer clothing for Vincentians of all ages.

Wood Smith said they will also be providing mentorship and other programmes as they strive to assist with the positive development of the youths

Like this: Like Loading...

Related