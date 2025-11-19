EU approves new rules to suspend visa-free travel for some non-EU countries

European Affairs Ministers have given the go ahead for new rules that will make it easier to suspend the right to visa-free travel for non-EU countries under certain circumstances.

This issue was addressed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Political Meeting in South Leeward last night.

The Prime Minister referred to a release that was issued by the European Affairs Ministers.

The Prime Minister said under these new rules, visa-free status would be revoked for countries that run citizenship by investment schemes.

