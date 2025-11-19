Health Ministry says Rodent control is a shared responsibility as Leptospirosis cases rise in SVG

Following the Ministry of Health recently reporting a rise in leptospirosis and other rat-borne illnesses, officials are warning that rodent control must become a shared responsibility.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Inspector of the Vector Control Unit Dayton Anderson said the rise in cases underscores the need for households to take simple but crucial steps, from securing food to reducing access to anything that can attract rodents.

Anderson further urged homeowners to play their part in cutting off the food supply that allows rodent populations to grow, which he noted is key to protecting both homes and the wider economy.

Inspector of the Vector Control Unit in the ministry of health wellness and the environment, Dayton Anderson.

