SVG joins global community in celebrating International Men’s Day

Today is being observed International Men’s Day to celebrate the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities.

And St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the global community is using the day to raise awareness of men’s well-being.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar extended greetings to Men in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

International Men’s Day is being observed under the theme “Celebrating Men and Boys”.

