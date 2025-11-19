ULP outlines comprehensive economic growth plan in Election Manifesto

The Government says it has a comprehensive plan to drive economic growth in all sectors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The plan is outlined in the Unity Labour Party’s Manifesto, which was launched on Sunday at a Mass Rally in Colonarie.

Summarizing the manifesto on NBC Radio this morning, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caeasr said the document contains detailed plans for his Ministry.

Minister Caesar said the Government will continue to create the enabling environment for persons involved in the Sector

