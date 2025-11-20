Head of Police Traffic Department reminds motorists of the importance of routine Vehicle maintenance

The head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne, has issued a stern warning to motorists, stressing that vehicle safety is a critical factor in preventing road deaths and injuries.

Speaking at the JARIC St. Vincent Ltd Annual Road Safety Seminar 2025, “Safe Driver 784,” held earlier today as part of Road Safety Week, Browne urged drivers to carry out routine maintenance checks on their vehicles, highlighting that properly maintained vehicles not only protect drivers and passengers, but also ensure the safety of all road users.

Superintendent Browne also warned motorists against driving defective vehicles, noting that missing bumpers, exposed engines, broken lights, or absent license plates are both dangerous and illegal.

