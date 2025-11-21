Health authorities in St Vincent and the Grenadines are drawing attention to the country’s rising toll from cardiovascular illness.

In a recent radio discussion, Medical Practitioner in the Ministry of health, Dr. Ariel Gibson highlighted data showing that ischaemic heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions account for roughly 15 percent of all deaths nationwide.

Gibson explained that the country continues to face widespread cases of blocked blood vessels, a problem linked to high-fat diets, persistent hypertension and other lifestyle risks that strain the heart. Heart attacks, strokes and heart failure remain the leading contributors to mortality both globally and within St Vincent, where they rank as the top causes of death.

