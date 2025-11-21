As part of the countdown to its 100th anniversary, the Intermediate High School held a special ceremony on Friday, to unveil the portraits of its fourteen past principals.

Several tributes were paid to the Principals during the ceremony held at the Schools compound at Mc Kies Hill.

Current Principal of the School, Mona Green said the past principals have been instrumental in shaping the school’s legacy.

Past Principal, Elspeth Adams highlighted the contributions of each principal to the school’s growth and development.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake-Browne, acknowledged the role of the teachers in providing quality education at the School.

The Intermediate High School was established in 1926.

