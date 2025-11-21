Prime Minister says ULP manifesto is focused on Youth and Continued National Progress

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a society that has achieved significant progress over the years.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed members and supporters at the launch of the Unity Labour Party Election manifesto on Sunday in Colonarie.

A second 63-page booklet was also presented, outlining the party’s broader vision for the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a first-world nation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the manifesto places strong emphasis on the nation’s youth.

