USVI Governor pushes for visa-free entry for Vincentians and Barbadians Workers in that territory

Governor of the United States Virgin Islands Albert Bryan is advocating for visa-free access to the United States for nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

The Island is experiencing high unemployment and is seeking to have agreements to import workers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves raised the issue while addressing a ULP Rally at Colonarie.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is urging Vincentians to get prepared so they can capitalize on this opportunity.

