Rehabilitation of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yatch Club expected to strengthen SVG’s Tourism product

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the rehabilitation of the Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club will further strengthen the Tourism product in the southern Grenadines and throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during Monday’s signing ceremony for

the Investment agreement for the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club, which were severely damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The project amounts to 100-million U.S dollars and the agreement was signed at Cabinet Room by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a representative from Palm Islands Resorts, Zachary Bayman.

The Prime Minister says the Resort will increase this country’s room stock while ensuring increased air access to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Argyle International Airport.

He says it will also generate additional revenue from taxes for the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related