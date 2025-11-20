Recently concluded Echocardiogram Capacity building programme hosted by World Pediatrics a huge success

Pediatric Cardiologist with the World Pediatrics, Dr. Bill Moskowitz, said the cardiac echocardiogram capacity building programme held for local and regional health professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this week, was a huge success.

Dr. Moskowitz said the training was held to teach local and regional health professionals how to conduct echocardiogram scans and read the information from these tests.

He said the participants were also taught how to detect heart conditions so they can refer these patients to the World Pediatrics for specialized medical care.

Dr. Moskowitz said nine local and regional health professionals participated in the two-day workshop and the expected outcome is improved delivery of healthcare, in relation to heart conditions.

