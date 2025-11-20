Office of the Prime Minister issues reminder on assistance to the Public

The public is being asked to note that the Office of the Prime Minister is not distributing vouchers for food or any other items or goods.

According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Social Development has been providing assistance in the usual way to persons who are in need, in accordance with established protocols and procedures.

The Office of the Prime Minister is asking people to desist from sharing information which is misleading to the public immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related